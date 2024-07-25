OKC Thunder Rookies Receive Solid Summer League Grade
Oklahoma City’s rookie class doesn’t carry the expectations of a handful of the last few classes, but each player can find a way to make an impact. As a team that has picked in the lottery multiple times over the last five seasons, rookies have been expected to play immediately. That’s not necessarily the case for this rookie class.
Nikola Topic, the Thunder’s lone lottery pick, will be rehabbing the entire season after a successful surgery to repair his ACL. He could be a rotation player in the future, but this season will be all about recovery.
Because he wasn’t able to debut in the summer league session, Oklahoma City only had two draft picks take part in the action. Both prospects impressed. Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell have NBA traits, and each player will have a chance to make a difference. At times, both Jones and Mitchell looked like the best players on the court in summer league.
Andy Bailey graded the performance for every team’s summer league rookies, and the Thunder’s duo notched a respectable grade. Oklahoma City’s rookie class received a B- grade for their performances.
“With playmaker Nikola Topić still recovering from a torn ACL, the Oklahoma City Thunder rookies representing in Vegas are Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell, both of whom are averaging double-figures.”
“The most impressive has been Mitchell, who's made half of his three-point attempts, is moving the ball well and posting a strong steal rate,” Bailey wrote. “Dillon Jones, on the other hand, looked a lot better at the Salt Lake City summer league, but he's also shown flashes versatility, with some decent passing numbers.”
Oklahoma City's rookies likely won't see much serious playing time on the court, but an injury or two could provide a path to playing time. Both Mitchell and Jones are experienced college prospects and will have time to gear up in the G League first, too.
