Stiles Points: OKC Thunder Rumors May Hold Even Less Value Due to Flexibility
The Oklahoma City Thunder will find themselves in the middle of a ton of rumors between now and when the dust settles on the offseason in August. Given the Thunder having top five in the league cap space, an abundant of future draft assets and a core that was good enough to net the Thunder 57 wins and the top seed in the rugged Western Conference.
Given the Thunder's willingness to check in on nearly every available player, the flexibility their roster offers to offshoot into any direction and the resources available to make a move happen, Oklahoma City could go get nearly any available player should they want to.
This will lead to OKC being included in a multitude of reports, which is where observers have to be wise. The verbiage of the report is often from a standpoint of speculation. The call is also rarely coming from inside the house.
A report of what rival teams expect the Bricktown boys to do holds just a tad more water than you or I opining on what move the Thunder should pull off this summer. That is the bases of plenty of the scuttlebutt this time of year.
To a degree, the Thunder are a victim of their own success both on the hardwood and in setting themselves up to have resources to make moves. However, the Thunder have no problem with the plethora of reports thrown out to give them any misdirection advantage this offseason.
In this day and age of reporting every breadcrumb you hear, it is harder than ever for fans to discern what to cling to, especially when logically and logistically all the moves make sense.
Stiles Points
