Why Toronto Raptors Forward Kelly Olynyk Would be an Ideal Fit for the OKC Thunder
In the Western Conference Semifinals, some of Oklahoma City's roster weaknesses were exploited as the Thunder were defeated in six games by the Dallas Mavericks.
While OKC's lack of size and rebounding struggles were the biggest talking point, the hard-fought series also showed that Mark Daigneault's team didn't have enough experience or consistent perimeter shooting this early in its life cycle.
While the team is young and will become more experienced and consistent over time, finding a big man who fits Daigneault's offensive scheme is a much more difficult task. For the Thunder's offense to operate at full strength, all five players need to be good shooters, passers and decent ball handlers.
Against the Mavericks, Josh Giddey ended up being bench because his lack of perimeter shooting ability slowed down OKC's offensive attack.
If Sam Presti and company are looking to add a player who can address some of these issues over the summer, Toronto Raptors forward Kelly Olynyk could be what the team's front office is looking for.
Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Olynyk would add size to Oklahoma City's roster after 6-foot-9 Jaylin Williams was the only center other than Chet Holmgren to get rotation minutes for the Thunder last season.
In 2023-24, Olynyk averaged 9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 55.5% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range. With good passing acumen for a big man and a decent permeter shot, Olynyk has the skill set to be a solid contributor in OKC's system.
Olynyk could play with the second unit to stagger minutes with Holmgren and ensure that the Thunder always have size on the court or slot into the starting lineup next to Holmgren if Presti and company move on from Giddey or relegate the Australian guard to the bench.
Olynyk has two years left on his contract and is set to make around $13 million in each of the two upcoming seasons.
