Opposing Teams Believe OKC Thunder Issued NBA Draft Promise to Dayton Star
As the Oklahoma City Thunder controls the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft fresh off a 57-win season, everyone wonders what top executive Sam Presti will do with the selection. An asset that is rare for a contending team as one of the best drafters in the sport, all eyes are on Bricktown in this draft.
With reports heating up, the latest is from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points who opines that the OKC Thunder might've issued a draft promise to DaRon Holmes II out of the University of Dayton.
“DaRon Holmes II isn't viewed by many as a lottery talent in this draft, but he has been extremely impressive in his workouts. Some are wondering if the Thunder have given a promise to Holmes, especially after he canceled workouts with teams," Siegel reports.
The Oklahoma City Thunder would be a solid fit for Holmes II - who could make an instant impact on Mark Daigneault's rotation - though, this is not the first time outside sources have speculated about the Bricktown boys issuing a draft promise only for it to fizzle out or wind up not true.
A recent example of this is Caleb Houstan out of the University of Michigan in the 2022 NBA Draft. Former league executive and respected NBA insider John Hollinger reported that the Thunder's promise had caused Houstan to back out of the NBA Draft Combine that year.
Oklahoma City's reputation around the league is one that gives out draft promises, which makes for easy speculation and fodder. To this point, that is all this report is about Holmes II and the Thunder. However, the pairing would make sense despite the lofty range.
The Thunder have the benefit of just grabbing the player they have circled at No. 12 regardless of relative value or their perceived range. The Dayton product would instantly help Oklahoma City become bigger, stronger, more athletic and pitch in on the glass while not totally abandoning floor spacing stroking the trey ball at a 38 percent clip.
