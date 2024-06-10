Why OKC Thunder Could Target Yves Missi in First Round
Offseason means mock drafts for eliminated playoff teams, and Oklahoma City falls into that category. As Boston squares off against the team that beat the Thunder, the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City’s eyes are fixated on the summer. The Thunder currently holds a lottery pick and a huge chunk of cap space to upgrade the team heading into next season.
Oklahoma City has already been linked to a handful of prospects throughout the pre-draft process, but the reality is the Thunder’s front office keeps everything tight lipped. Every pick over the last few seasons has been tough to predict and seemingly out of thin air. There’s also no guarantee that Oklahoma City stays put at No. 12, as the team could look to add proven talent to take it to the next level. If the front office does stay slotted in the lottery, though, it’ll be tough to predict what direction they go.
One prospect that seems to be flying under the radar is Yves Missi, and the young center could be a solid fit in Oklahoma City. The Thunder could look to address the rebounding situation while staying athletic and defensive-minded up and down the roster. Missi offers high upside and allows the Thunder to accomplish both of those goals.
The Baylor product finished up his freshman season averaging 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in just under 23 minutes per game. He had a handful of dominant performances like a 25-point, 9-rebound outing against TCU and pouring in 21 points and eight rebounds against a loaded Kansas team. Missi made the Big 12’s All-Defense and All-Freshman teams before he turned 20 years old.
At 7-feet tall and 230 pounds, he possesses extreme athleticism. His 7-foot-2 wingspan offers significant upside on the defensive end, and he could be a great option off the bench for Oklahoma City when Chet Holmgren needs a breather.
In the playoffs, the Thunder struggled mightily when Holmgren was off the floor. The defense dropped off and the rebounding was nonexistent. Missi certainly doesn’t offer an ounce of floor spacing like Holmgren does, but he gives the Thunder another look with his impressive size and physicality on the floor.
He’s a terrific rim-runner and gives Oklahoma City a true lob threat. The team’s second option, Jalen Williams, has shown real flashes of potential throwing lobs to Holmgren and will seemingly only get better with his timing and delivery. Giving the team another play finisher could prove to be a smart move.
His defensive positioning needs work, and his offensive game is limited. He wouldn’t need to do much early on in Oklahoma City, though. Missi feels like a project pick, and the Thunder might not have time to take on another longterm prospect. If the team is able to add a free agent or two, though, he immediately becomes an attractive option based on his upside.
Missi might be a reach at No. 12, but it could also give the Thunder a chance to trade down and acquire more assets in the process.
Want to join the discussion?Like Inside the Thunder on Facebookand follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can alsomeet the teambehind the coverage.