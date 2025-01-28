OKC Thunder Superstar Leads the League in Scoring by Wide Margin
Oklahoma City has cruised to a league-best 37-8 record creeping up on the end of January. Many predicted the Thunder to be good this season after last year’s run, but it was hard to imagine a world where Oklahoma City was this good. Especially knowing Chet Holmgren would go down with a serious injury just 10 games into the season.
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing, though, as Oklahoma City has been hit by the injury bug. Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso have both missed a handful of games, and backup point guard Ajay Mitchell is out until near playoff time. That hasn’t stopped the Thunder from adapting, though. Oklahoma City is playing defense at a historic rate and the chemistry between the guys on the court is rock solid. Plainly put, the Thunder are one of the NBA’s best despite who’s in the lineup every night. And the biggest reason why that’s possible is the team’s superstar — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Through Jan. 27, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in scoring by a wide margin. The MVP front runner has racked up 1,411 points. The closest player to SGA is Anthony Edwards at 1,185 points. Nikola Jokic is a bit lower on the list at No. 4, but mainly due to the fact that he has only played in 39 games this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is at 44 games played, which certainly speaks to his durability as a player, too.
Not only is Gilgeous-Alexander leading the pack in total points, but he’s also leading the league in average points per game, too, at 32.1. It’s shaping up to be the highest scoring season of his career.
Oklahoma City is a juggernaut, but Gilgeous-Alexander is what allows them to be a juggernaut. His two-way prowess, shot making skills, and the ability to be a complete engine on the offensive end is what has elevated the Thunder to one of the NBA’s best. This team is made to function perfectly around Gilgeous-Alexander, and the defensive talent scattered across the court adds to the dominance.
The fact that SGA leads the NBA in total points just goes to prove how vital he is to this Thunder team. It’s also another checked box on his MVP campaign. This has been a special season for the seventh-year superstar.
