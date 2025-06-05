Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Injury Report Game 1

Rylan Stiles

Mar 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. These two teams have ripped off three series wins to date, putting themselves back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 and 2000, respectively.

Oklahoma City and Indiana are each trying to find ways to start this series on the right foot. The Thunder and Pacers are each looking for ways to exploit the other but both teams are so similar it will be interesting to see who strikes first.

Both teams have announced their injury report for the first game of this NBA Finals series. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they are fully healthy, only missing out on redshirt rookie Nikola Topic who has been out the entire season after suffering a torn ACL before the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Pacers saw Jarace Walker suffer an injury in the Eastern Conference Finals that has held him out of the start of this series. Tony Bradley is tabbed as questionable with a hip injury but at NBA Finals Media Day yesterday, Bradley said he is good to go.

NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

Tony Bradley –– Hip: Questionable

Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT

Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. Both teams are as healthy as can be entering this stage of the season, with top-of-the-line fixtures ready to roll. Game 2 will take place on Sunday after two more off days for each side to rest up and make adjustments from Game 1.

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

