OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Injury Report Game 1
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals. These two teams have ripped off three series wins to date, putting themselves back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 and 2000, respectively.
Oklahoma City and Indiana are each trying to find ways to start this series on the right foot. The Thunder and Pacers are each looking for ways to exploit the other but both teams are so similar it will be interesting to see who strikes first.
Both teams have announced their injury report for the first game of this NBA Finals series. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they are fully healthy, only missing out on redshirt rookie Nikola Topic who has been out the entire season after suffering a torn ACL before the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Pacers saw Jarace Walker suffer an injury in the Eastern Conference Finals that has held him out of the start of this series. Tony Bradley is tabbed as questionable with a hip injury but at NBA Finals Media Day yesterday, Bradley said he is good to go.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Tony Bradley –– Hip: Questionable
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
