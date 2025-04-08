Second Loss to Lakers Could Cause Postseason Worry for OKC Thunder
In Sunday’s afternoon bout with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Thunder looked outmatched, one of a few times all season that's been the case.
The 64-14 team hasn’t made it a habit of losing this season, so any defeat is a bit shocking. Especially one where the opposition dominates essentially from front to back like Los Angeles did.
Superstar Luka Doncic picked up where he left off with the Mavericks, getting near everything he wanted on offense. Guard Austin Reaves continued his ascension to stardom, and the team didn’t even need a monster performance from all-timer LeBron James to coast to the 27-point win.
Even worse, OKC was just coming off an uncharacteristic loss to the Rockets, where they were beaten by 14 in another game where Houston effectively dominated all game long. It was the first time all season Oklahoma City has dropped back-to-back games.
In the grand scheme, two losses — even back-to-back in double-digit fashion — aren’t major cause for concern. OKC has long had the No. 1 seed in the West locked up, and with Houston and LA fighting for seeding still, it makes sense they’d be the hungrier teams.
But tonight in OKC, the Thunder will again face off against the Lakers. And a third-straight loss, the second in a row to Los Angeles, could sound a few alarm bells.
Oklahoma City has seen, most simply, the best regular season in their storied franchise. And with a soon-to-be MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as a host of talented co-stars like Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and more, there’s little reason to worry about their impending postseason.
But should the team suffer its third loss in a row, it would be a clear sign they’re not playing their best ball as the season draws to a close — likely not where they want to be with the Playoffs just under two weeks out.
The Rockets, Clippers, Warriors and Timberwolves are all surging in the West, having at least seven wins in their last 10 tries. The Lakers seem to have OKC’s number in some capacity, and the Nuggets — despite a rough stretch lately — have a proven offensive cheat code in Nikola Jokic.
Suffice it to say, the West won’t be an easy walk in the park this postseason, so OKC will need to be firing on all cylinders from the get-go if it wants its first Finals bid in over 10 years.
The Lakers and Thunder tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Paycom Center in OKC.