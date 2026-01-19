OKC Thunder Turn to Double Big Starting Lineup vs. Cavs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon as part of a special day around the NBA. On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day the basketball world gets the celebrate and honor the Holiday with a full day of hoops.

Opening night, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day are the three biggest regular season dates on the NBA calendar. The Oklahoma City Thunder were chosen to play on all three dates during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Oklahoma City Thunder enter this game short handed. All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams is out for at least a couple of weeks with a right hamstring strain with tonight marking his 20th game missed on the season. The same number as starting center Isaiah Hartenstein who is out with a right soleus strain.

Cleveland is without starting guard Darius Garland and key rotational pieces in Max Strus and Sam Merrill for this outing.

Oklahoma City is playing their fifth straight game against an above .500 squad. This marks the third game of a four game road trip with a 7-3 record in the Thunder's last ten games.

Over that same stretch, Cleveland is a surging 7-3 escaping the play-in tournament out East in what has been a disappointing 24-19 start to the 2025-26 season. Everyone viewed the Cavaliers as a lock for a home court advantage seed, but at the halfway point Cleveland sits as the No. 5 seed in need of a statement win.

With such key pieces out, 30 minutes before tip off each coach revealed an interesting starting lineup for this matinee matchup.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Aaron Wiggins, F

Jaylin Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup

Donovan Mitchell, G

Jaylon Tyson, G

Dean Wade, F

Evan Mobley, F

Jarrett Allen, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are bending to Cleveland's powerful front court by starting Jaylin Williams in this game. A risky move as it shuffles around the rotation behind these starters. Branden Carlson will likely have to step up as the back up center or Kenrich Williams getting small ball minutes. Mark Daigneault also elects for more offensive pop with Aaron Wiggins as opposed to doubling down on defense and giving Cason Wallace the spot start.

It is no surprise to see the Cavaliers start Dean Wade who is a competitive defender due to his frame against Gilgeous-Alexander but the name to watch is second year guard Jaylon Tyson who not only can get massive stops on the defensive end but can pour in some bucekts as needed.