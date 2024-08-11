Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Clutch Play Critical to OKC Thunder's Title Hopes
Oklahoma City has one of the league’s best clutch performers, which could be the difference in next season’s title race.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the face of the Thunder franchise since his arrival in 2019, but his rise to superstardom has placed him at the top of the league. With expectations rising each season, he has repeatedly delivered in big moments.
On Saturday, Stephen Curry went off in the final few minutes to secure a gold medal for Team USA in the Paris Olympics. Although it was far from Curry’s first clutch performance in a high-stakes environment, it reinforced the importance of having a closer in championship situations.
Gilgeous-Alexander displayed his leadership in clutch situations in this Thunder core’s first playoff run in 2024. In a Game 1 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a tough bucket as he was fouled to give the Thunder a lead with 32.5 seconds left.
He followed that with an impressive performance in Game 4 of the second round to help the Thunder tie their series with the Dallas Mavericks. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter. That quarter featured eight straight Thunder points to tie the game in the final minutes and the sealing free throws with 1.4 seconds left.
The MVP runner-up’s clutch ability exceeds a couple of impressive playoff performances. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander was among the league’s top clutch performers, averaging 3.3 points while shooting 58.1%, with clutch situations defined as the last five minutes of games within five points.
In the regular season, he went 2-of-6 on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 30 seconds, nailing game-winners on the road against the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. With 6.3 points per game, Gilgeous-Alexander joined teammate Jalen Williams in the top 20 in the league in fourth-quarter scoring.
With so much versatility on the Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander consistently has driving lanes and reliable options to pass to in clutch moments. Although the entire Thunder roster is built to succeed in the final seconds, Oklahoma City always looks to get Gilgeous-Alexander the ball.
