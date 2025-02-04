Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Snubbed Of NBA Player of Month Award
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a 38-9 start without playing a single game with a fully healthy squad. The Thunder's depth has flexed its muscles as Oklahoma City keeps collecting wins. Of course, none of it would be possible without the superstar engine that is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
After going back-to-back for Player of the Month honors in October/November and December, the Thunder MVP front-runner looked to bagged the award for the third straight month.
It was announced by the NBA on Tuesday that Gilgeous-Alexander was snubbed from the January honor despite a stellar month that included the first two 50-plus point games of his career.
Oklahoma City went 10-4 in the month, to contribute to its 38-9 record good enough for the best mark in the Western Conference despite injuries piling up.
In the month of January Gilgeous-Alexander played in 13 of 14 games, averaging 35.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and collected 38 stocks while shooting 53 percent from the floor, 35 percent from 3-point land and 95 percent at the charity stripe.
The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar enjoyed a great month off the court as well, being tabbed an NBA All-Star starter for the second time in his career, his third overall All-Star nod. Gilgeous-Alexander is seen as the favorite to win the MVP award as the Thunder are favorites to win the Western Conference to boot.
Instead, it is Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic who takes home the Player of the Month award - marking the first non-Gilgeous-Alexander award winner of the year.
