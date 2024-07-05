Should OKC Thunder Be Active in Trade Market During 2024-25 NBA Season?
The Oklahoma City Thunder might just be done making moves for the offseason. A post-Summer League transaction to fill the final spot on the roster would make sense, but nothing groundbreaking will likely happen, and that's fine.
So far, the Thunder has lost Josh Giddey, but they replaced him with Alex Caruso in the trade and signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Those transactions alone bolder Oklahoma City's roster in a big way.
For the Thunder to be done making big moves is fine -- they improved a roster that went 57-25 during the regular season a year ago, good for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Could they be in the market for an in-season move, though?
If this offseason has signaled one thing for the Thunder, it's that the championship window is open and they're ready to be true contenders. They could be a 60-win team, and that wouldn't come as much of a shock.
Now, a mid-season trade feels a tad unlikely in year one with this newfound core of players. They've got a strong playoff rotation involving star talents, specialists and strong role players. Messing with that at the trade deadline could shake up some momentum in the middle of the regular season.
The team has been patient through the rebuild, with this offseason bringing the first real win-now moves. Of course, they acquired Gordon Hayward ahead of the trade deadline last season, but that move didn't shake up the rotation much as he was a non-factor in the playoffs and he wasn't retained by the team.
Outside of the Hayward trade, continuity has been key to the Thunder's rapid rebuild. Now, as contenders and having a strong playoff rotation, it's only fair that the Thunder lets this current core figure things out in terms of trying to eventually hoist a Larry O'Brien.
Unless it's a microtransaction moving future draft picks around, a mid-season trade doesn't seem right for the Thunder. They should ride with their current rotation and set roster and let the results speak for themselves this season.
