Offseason Moves Give OKC Thunder Flexibility in Starting Lineup
Oklahoma City’s offseason moves have made it a title favorite and added some flexibility.
Since the Thunder lost in the second round of the playoffs, they have been busy throughout the offseason. Along with their three picks on draft night, the Thunder have traded Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso and signed free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million deal.
While there seems to be no doubt that Oklahoma City has gotten better with those moves, it has created uncertainty with the starting lineup. Four players are likely locks for the starting lineup next season: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren. Over the past three seasons, Giddey had been a staple of the starting five, but a spot has opened with his departure.
Considering the Thunder’s two big offseason splashes, Caruso and Hartenstein become probable options to enter the starting five. Caruso would slot into to Giddey’s role in the backcourt seamlessly. As a better defender and shooter, Caruso would play on the ball less than Giddey and allow Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams to run most of the offense.
Meanwhile, Hartenstein would give Oklahoma City a much bigger look and allow the Thunder to punish teams inside. As one of the most prominent rebounders and rim protectors in the league, a supersized frontcourt next to Holmgren could turn Oklahoma City’s main weakness last season into a major strength.
Starting Caruso or Hartenstein could depend on the matchup and whether Oklahoma City needs to go big or small. That line of thinking also translates down the roster. Without a clear fifth starter, the Thunder have an opportunity to rotate a number of players in that spot.
Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe earned a spot in the starting lineup when Giddey was benched for the Thunder’s final two playoff games. Joe’s spacing did not help the Thunder get past Dallas, but it did show that Mark Daigneault is interested in experimenting.
Other potential starters include Aaron Wiggins, who also recently signed a long-term extension, and Cason Wallace, who slotted into the starting five when injuries arose throughout last season.
Considering the Thunder are looking to contend for a championship next season, having an abundance of lineup combinations could give them the perfect formula to get off to a good start in any matchup.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.