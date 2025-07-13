Three Takeaways from Oklahoma City's 19-Point Summer League Win Over Indiana
The Oklahoma City Thunder was able to take down the Indiana Pacers in Saturday night's NBA Summer League bout.
As the Thunder now sit 2-0 in Las Vegas, the team sits among just five teams who hold a 2-0 record thus far, scoring an average of 97.0 points per game.
Oklahoma City saw four starters well into double-digit scoring in its victory, with Brooks Barnhizer having a breakout performance while Chris Youngblood maintained his momentum from its first win. The Thunder's next two outings will come against the Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.
Let's take a look at a few takeaways from the Thunder's win:
Mitchell, Topic Take Backseat
The Thunder's top talent, second-year guard Ajay Mitchell and rookie-by-default Nikola Topic, took the backseat in Oklahoma City's second Summer League victory against the Pacers—primarily leaving the scoring load to Barnhizer, Youngblood and Malevy Leons.
Mitchell tallied 13 points but struggled to take care of the ball efficiently, coughing it up seven times while having seven assists, also shooting just 4-of-11 from the field. It didn't drag the Thunder down too drastically, though, as he'd wind up with a plus-25 plus-minus.
For Topic, he'd tally just seven points alongside three turnovers, though in pursuit of a solid 10-assist game.
Barnhizer Breaks Out
Barnhizer had a promising performance on Saturday night.
Fitting the mold of the Thunder's defense-first mindset with having long arms and impressive ball anticipation, the Northwestern Wildcat was selected in the No. 44 slot for OKC.
Against the Pacers, Barnhizer picked apart the offense and ball handlers with six steals, adding 17 points on 80% shooting in the game to complement his five rebounds. It was an exciting outing for the Thunder audience, as he bounced back from a relatively lackluster performance in the game prior.
Youngblood Exuding Confidence
Following a massive performance for Youngblood, the former Alabama guard, against the Brooklyn Nets just a few days ago, Youngblood is sniffing out a potential NBA contract with how he performed again on Saturday evening.
Scoring 19 points against Brooklyn segued into a 21-points, three-assist, one-steal outing while shooting the ball efficienty, 7-for-12 from the floor and sinking down five threes on eight shots. His plus-minus also reflected his impressive play at a plus-38 in the game.
Youngblood is showing what he can do as a microwave scorer, and is turning heads in Las Vegas.