Ajay Mitchell Looks Comfortable in Starting Role Friday Night

Oklahoma City survived a scare on Friday night against the Grizzlies, but it was a win that could change the tide moving forward. When the Thunder went down by 20 points, it felt like the same story once again — OKC just couldn’t shake the slump that they were in. But grit, hustle, and the classic style of Thunder basketball — what fans have come to expect and appreciate over the last three seasons — willed them to victory.

The Thunder were shorthanded, as were the Grizzlies, but it was still a game this team needed to win. Early in the season, no matter who was in the lineup, it felt like the Thunder found a way to dominate. Over the last few weeks, though, they got far too comfortable and needed to get back to the basics. While it wasn’t ideal to trail by 20 first, Oklahoma City’s fourth quarter provided the effort and intensity needed to win and get back on track. It was exactly what they needed.

There were a handful of key players who had a hand in changing the tide and willing the Thunder to victory, but one of the most important was Ajay Mitchell. The starting lineup was all out of whack with injuries, but it’s hard to ignore that Mitchell once again looked ultra comfortable with the first five. Similar to the beginning of the season when Mitchell started a handful of games for an injured Jalen Williams, he operated the offense, created for himself and others, and looked like he belonged.

Friday night was one of Mitchell’s best games of the season, and the most points he has scored in a game since October 23rd.

He tied a season-high with 38 points and poured in 23 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Mitchell shot 9-of-18 from the floor and buried two triples. Oklahoma City was desperately looking for someone to step up, and the second-year guard answered the call in a big way.

Mitchell might not be a full-time starter, and this Thunder team might need him off the bench — especially in the postseason as another wrinkle to throw at teams. But he certainly looks more than comfortable in the starting lineup and it’s hard to ignore.

Either way, Oklahoma City needs this aggressive, confident version of Mitchell moving forward. He has had a terrific season overall, but the Thunder understands what he’s capable of.

At the very least, it’s good peace of mind for the Thunder to know that they have a player off the bench who is so comfortable to start on any given night. But they also have one of the best bench players in the league. More games like this from Mitchell means more production for the Thunder. Oklahoma City can continue relying on him moving forward.