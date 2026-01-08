Report: Nikola Topic Finishes Chemotherapy For Testicular Cancer

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced back in October that rookie guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with Testicular Cancer. Sam Presti told reporters then that this was among the most curable forms of cancer for males.

“[Topic] is a really remarkable, remarkable guy,” Presti said back in October. “I think everybody knows that, that’s been around him. Extraordinarily mature, composed, resiliant. He has all the tools that you could ask for somebody to take on and conquer the situation.”

It was announced today by Topic's agent, Miško Ražnatović, who confirmed to Serbian-based Arena Sport TV on Dec. 31 that the OKC Thunder guard has successfully completed chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

"The chemotherapy was successfully completed, and he is now returning to the training process, although he was active during the therapy as well," Ražnatović told Arena Sport TV. "It's hard to pinpoint a timeline, but I sincerely hope he gets minutes this year, not only in the G League but on the NBA floor as well, if everything goes the way it is right now."

in recent weeks, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft has been spotted on the floor during pregame warmups, hours before fans are let in the gym, working out with Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coaches and two-way players Chris Youngblood and Brooks Barnhizer. Most recently on Monday ahead of the Thunder's tilt with Charlotte.

Defensive work for Topic, Barnhizer and Youngblood pic.twitter.com/6SyaHTyJni — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) January 5, 2026

This is clearly a long, emotional and physical, road that will take time and support to get through. The rookie guard who awaits his NBA debut after rehabbing a torn ACL last season and dealing with this personal matter this season, has the unwavering support of the Oklahoma City Thunder franchise.

"He’s doing a great job navigating what’s obviously a tough circumstance. Despite the fact that your body goes through hell in that situation, he’s still conditioning himself," Daigneault said back on Dec. 29. "He’s still finding the time to work out, which is not easy to do when you’re going through that. What it puts your body through anyway is hard. To push yourself as a professional athlete is even harder."

Topic has the support, respect and love of his NBA teammates as he continues to work toward his return on the hardwood.

"Yeah, I've got a lot of respect for Top. Really good dude, and he's young. I've actually gotten out of the point, and he has been the reason why, where I'm like, oh, that sucks, because he doesn't come in like, ah, it sucks. He's still up. He is going in and working out and shooting and trying to get better, which is insane to me," Jalen Williams said on Dec. 12. "The least we can do as a team is give him something that's really comfortable when he comes in, comes in to work out. So he has been really, really strong about this situation. He doesn't feel sorry for himself."