Thunder Rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Out at Least Six Weeks

To this point in the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have four rookies that have all made a legitimate impact on the team. However, they’ll be without one of them for the foreseeable future

It was announced by the team on Thursday that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sustained a right foot third metatarsal fracture. He will be re-evaluated in approximately six weeks, per the Thunder.

Not only had Robinson-Earl been having a solid season relative to his rookie peers, but he had earned the starting center position.

Through 44 games this season (36 starts) the 21-year-old has averaged 7.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. A high IQ players that does the little things right, he’s already one of the most impactful rookies in the NBA.

While the rookie likely isn’t the starting center of the future in Oklahoma City, he’s already establishing himself as a guy that could contribute to winning in the right role off the bench longer term. There’s a reason the Thunder front office traded up to select him early in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

If he’s able to return to action in late March after being re-evaluated, there won’t be many games left in the Thunder’s season. As such, there’s a chance we won’t see much more of Robinson-Earl as a rookie this season.

