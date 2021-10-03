Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Tre Mann

With NBA training camp underway, guard Tre Mann is part of the OKC Thunder camp roster and looking to showcase his skills.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at Tre Mann, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

A first round pick in the recent draft, Mann is a dynamic scorer. Standing at 6-foot-5, he’s a slippery offensive player that uses his quickness to create space for open looks. Just 20 years old, the guard could be a bench spark plug for the Thunder this season.

The No. 18 overall pick will have high expectations in Oklahoma City after two successful college seasons at Florida. As a sophomore last season, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

Roster Outlook

Mann is a proven 3-point shooter with NBA range, converting on 40.2% of his attempts from deep last season at Florida. Although he’s on a full NBA deal, he’ll likely get some additional experience in the G League with the OKC Blue this season.

He’ll need to add some strength if he’s going to be effective on both ends of the floor, but Mann should be a solid scorer early in his NBA career. In a crowded guard rotation, the Thunder front office is high on him, which is why they selected him in the middle of the first round.

