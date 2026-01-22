OKC Thunder Forced Into Major Changes in Starting Lineup vs. Bucks

For some reason the NBA has built their marketing for rivals week around the Oklahoma City Thunder battling the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN. The Thunder and Bucks have no rich history to speak of, the first moment that comes to mind is last year's tango in the NBA Cup title that ended with a Milwaukee blowout win in Vegas.

For this contest, the Oklahoma City Thunder are extremely short handed with Jalen Williams out multiple weeks due to a strained calf, Isaiah Hartenstein still being ruled out with a right soleus strain as Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams are in street clothes after leaving Monday's contest early with a lower back and groin issue. To make matters worse, the OKC Thunder saw Aaron Wiggins as a late scratch for this game as he is out with what the team is calling right groin soreness.

The Milwaukee Bucks are down free agent signing Myles Turner, Kevin Porter Jr. and Taureen Prince for this matchup with. Oklahoma City.

These injuries have forced each head coach to shuffle their starting lineups, for the Oklahoma City Thunder in a big way down two staple starters and one of Mark Daigneault's go-to spot starters.

In the wake of this news, obviously the Thunder will be undersized for this matchup. Daigneault elected to lean into that disadvantage and roll out a four guard lineup to start this game. The question becomes: Who is going to be Giannis Antetokounmpo's top defender?

OKC Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Lu Dort, G

Cason Wallace, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Chet Holmgren, C

Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

Ryan Rollins, G

AJ Green, G

Gary Harris, F

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F

Kyle Kuzma, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks with each side being short handed this game puts an end to the Thunder's road trip as the Bricktown Ballers have gone 2-1 to this point on the swing.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be taking on the Indiana Pacers to begin a three game home stand with this Finals rematch on Friday night. The Thunder aim to remain hot from downtown as they were on Monday to help equalize the front court depth they lack.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this game as well as the entire 2025-26 season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.