Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Dishes on Fourth All Star Nod

Once again Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an MVP level season. His streak of ranking in the top five of MVP voting will hit four seasons this year as he has placed fifth, second and took home his first MVP honor a year ago.

As the Thunder sit at 37-8, atop the NBA with a historic point differential, as Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32 points, four rebounds, six assists and over two stocks (steals plus blocks) per night on 55% shooting from the floor, 39.9% shooting from beyond the arc and 89% shooting from the free throw line, it puts the superstar in the driver's seat to take home his second straight NBA MVP award.

Part of the Thunder's record has been the amount of injuries they have been forced to endure. Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein have missed over 20 games, Oklahoma City's role players have taken turn in strreet clothes, too. The constant? Gilgeous-Alexander, who has played in 43 games to date.

"We've had three guys go down in the last two games. Guys need to step up, make plays, stay confident, step into new roles. No matter who goes down or who comes up, my role doesn't change. For me, it doesn't make it that much different. But for those guys, it changes a lot," Gilgeous-Alexander explained. "For them to excel at that is pretty impressive. They've been doing that for the last couple of years now. Which is why we're such a good team. It's always impressive to see those guys step up."

On Monday, ahead of the Thunder's matchup with Cleveland, it was announced that not only was Gilgeous-Alexander heading to his fourth straight All-Star game, but for the third time was voted in as a starter of the mid-winter classic.

"It's an honor. I grew up watching those types of games. I grew up dreaming of being in those moments. I'm living my dream out," Gilgeous-Alexander detailed. "It's hard to describe sometimes, but to sum it up, it's an honor. Thankful for all the fans that voted me. My teammates for passing me the ball and letting me do whatever I want out there. Coach that calls plays for me. It's a team thing."

This year, the NBA All-Star game will feature a brand new format, seeing the USA All-Stars do better with a team of World All-Stars. The Canadian superstar will of course be on Team World.

"Should be very fun. The world side has some pretty impressive talents and has caught up to the USA side," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "When I was watching the game back in the day, I don't think you could've done this format because the world didn't have this many All-Stars. I think it's cool to see the game evolve globally. We're here today, so should be fun."

The NBA All-Star game will take place on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles at the brand new intuit dome with the event being broadcasted on NBC.