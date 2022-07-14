Tre Mann Leads the Way in Oklahoma City's Win Over Sacramento

Oklahoma City took on Sacramento in a matchup of top five picks in Chet Holmgren and Keegan Murray. While Murray had the better performance, the Thunder took home an 86-80 victory.

The Thunder had five players score in double figures, two of them off the bench. This was the Thunder’s first game without Josh Giddey, who will sit out the remainder of the Las Vegas Summer League. The offense was sloppy at times without the point guard, but OKC was able to hang on late.

Murray, the No. 4 pick in the NBA Draft out of Iowa, poured in a game-high 29 points. He’s had a stellar string of summer league games. His game seems like it will fit right in with De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Oklahoma City improved to 2-1 in Las Vegas with the win. Here are the top performers:

Tre Mann

The second-year guard had really struggled to shake off the rust in his first two games, but exploded for 15 points Wednesday night.

He had an efficient performance, shooting 6-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. The Florida product will have a huge role of the bench for Oklahoma City next season, and seeing his offensive game start to click should be a welcoming sign for Thunder fans.

Ousmane Dieng

Dieng was drafted as a raw prospect with potential as a long, do-it-all forward.

Wednesday night was the best game of his young NBA career, as he scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Dieng had a high-arching three ball that was arguably the prettiest shot of the night.

Jalen Williams

Williams and Mann picked up the majority of the ball handling duties with Giddey out. The Santa Clara product’s natural feel for the game has been evident this summer.

Williams finished the game with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 1-of-2 from 3-point land. He is shaping up to be an extremely efficient player in all areas of the game for the Thunder.

