Will the OKC Thunder Explore the Trade Market after Chet Holmgren's Injury?
On Sunday night, Oklahoma City center Chet Holmgren suffered right iliac wing fracture in a game against the Golden State Warriors.
According to a news release from the team, Holmgren should return at some point this season but will miss at least 8-10 weeks while recovering from the hip injury.
With Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams currently sidelined with injuries and Kenrich Williams working his way back from an ailment, the Thunder have almost no depth at the center position.
Without the aforementioned players, OKC will have to rely on Malevy Leons, Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng to operate as the team's big men.
The Oklahoma City Blue also roster a slew of big men that the Thunder could consider calling up, but for OKC to remain competitive while they await the return of Holmgren, Hartenstein and Williams, the team will likely need to add a center on the trade market.
In Portland, Robert Williams III has previously been highlighted in trade rumors and could be an assest the team is willing to move. At 3-8, the Trail Blazers have Deandre Ayton on the roster and drafted Donovan Clingan in the top 10 over the summer.
While Williams is not a reliable 3-point shooter, the former Celtics' big man is a strong passer and defender. With a stockpile of draft capital, the Thunder could likely put together an enticing package for the seven-year veteran.
Williams has played in just two games this season after coming off an injury, but has looked solid in Portland's most recent contests. In 28 total minutes this season, Williams has tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks, while shooting 66.7% from the field.
In a game against Minnesota, Williams knocked down the first 3-pointer of his professional career.
While Williams may not be the ideal fir for OKC, the team needs a decent option at center to stay atop a tough Western Conference while the team waits for the rest of its big man rotation to return.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.