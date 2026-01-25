OKC Thunder Needs to Re-establish Momentum Yet Again Over Toronto Sunday

Oklahoma City's losses have seem to be extra deflating each time they happen. It hasn't happened often, only losing nine times to this point on the year, but the expectations this team has curated and the manner in which they lose—those losses have definitely take some spirit out of Thunder fans.

Losses to the Eastern Conferecence's second-to-last team Indiana Pacers, 12th-seeded Charlotte Hornets and eighth-seeded team Miami Heat, these three losses have been telling and truly exposes the impact of the injuries Oklahoma City has suffered so far this season.

In the West, the Thunder's dropped one game apiece to the the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns, seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, while the team has also dropped three games to the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

Jan 13, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Most, if not all of these losses have came when the Thunder has dealt with a notable injury throughout its lineup. That's been the theme for this team thoughout this season, losing guys left and right as we look to round out the month of January.

Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe, all names of guys who have missed time for this team to this point, with some others not listed.

It's been a heavy factor for this team throughout those nine losses. Yet, they still sit atop the Western Conference and hold the best record in the league.

With injuries as significant to Williams and Hartenstein in specific, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to lead and rally his troops to maintain a record as they have has been exceptional and hardly believable.

Of course, four losses in January hasn't been ideal nor the standard for this team, but injuries are inevitable in the league—and as long as the Thunder can roll with the punches, it'll continue to sustain its impressive record and work to establish the top seed in the West for the third consecutive season.