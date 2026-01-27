Why Chet Holmgren’s OKC Thunder Teammates Think He Should Be An All-Star

For the second season in a row, Oklahoma City is doing a little bit of campaigning for a budding All-Star. Last season, it was Jalen Williams who got the nod — and rightfully so. He was tremendous on both ends of the floor, and Oklahoma City was the NBA’s best team with ease. This year, the conversation has been similar, and it’s centered around the Thunder’s big man — Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren has been a complete force on the floor this year, fully taking the All-Star leap. He certainly has the stats to be considered for a spot in the coveted game, but his sheer impact is nearly unmatched. He completely changes the game for the Thunder just by being on the floor. Even when he’s not blocking shots, his presence at the rim is completely altering them.

This season, he has really figured out his spots on the floor and where he can succeed from. His efficiency has taken a big jump, too. He’s averaging career-highs in a handful of categories, including 17.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 57.1% from the floor — up from 49.0% a season ago. Holmgren is still a reliable 3-point shooter at 37.6% from the outside.

Holmgren has also been an elite defensive player, and has positioned himself well to earn some hardware at the end of the season because of it. He’s averaging 2.0 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.

Considering Oklahoma City’s dominance and success throughout the first half of the season, it’s a no-brainer that they should get a second All-Star next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But Holmgren truly deserves it, aside from the team success.

J-Will asked to make the case for Chet as an All-Star pic.twitter.com/YD0TFwtS3x — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) January 27, 2026

“I think he’s an All-Star for sure,” Williams said. He’s a great player. Elite player on both sides of the ball. Best rim protector in the league. He’s one of the few guys that’s 7-foot that can do what he does on offense. We’re the No. 1 team in the league — I feel like that’s the case for itself. You’ve got one of the best players on the best team in the NBA, he should be an All-Star.”

The leap he has taken with Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein sidelined for a good portion of the season has kept the Thunder churning along. He has been key on both ends of the floor, and his growth as an offensive player and a scorer has been evident. Holmgren certainly deserves his first All-Star appearance this season.