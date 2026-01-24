Loss to Pacers Highlights Jalen Williams' Importance for OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City will miss Jalen Williams for a bit longer, and his absence was loud in the Thunder’s latest loss.

On Friday night, the Thunder had an NBA Finals rematch against the Indiana Pacers, falling 117-114 to mark just the third home loss of the season for Oklahoma City. While Indiana came in with one of the worst records in the league, the Thunder’s lengthy injury report put them in a poor spot before tipoff.

While lacking various key role players was a problem for the Thunder throughout the night as Mark Daigneault had to look to some of the guys further down the roster for contributions, missing a little extra star power was also a key reason the Thunder lost. While Williams is still recovering from his hamstring strain suffered last weekend in Miami, the Thunder’s remaining star duo showed out.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added another impressive game to his MVP case, racking up 47 points, four rebounds and four assists in the loss. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren also shined against a shaky Indiana frontcourt, tallying 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

It’s hard to point the finger at either of those guys for the Thunder’s loss, but their teammates often struggled to rise to the occasion in Friday’s defeat. While a three-point loss against a struggling team like Indiana probably goes the other way if the Thunder simply had Alex Caruso or Ajay Mitchell available, the Thunder’s role player struggles pointed out how important the star power will be come the postseason.

While some role players being back in the mix might have swung things for Oklahoma City on Friday night, the Thunder will need Jalen Williams to play like his star self when the role players struggle like this in playoff matchups. Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren combined for 72 points, and that number from the stars could easily hit 90 if Williams is added into the mix.

While needing 90 points from a star trio to beat the Pacers in mid-January wouldn’t have been an encouraging sign on its own, the Thunder will need that type of production when the postseason arrives. The Thunder can’t consistently rely on the outside shooting and contributions of their role players in the playoffs, so some nights Williams will have to be in the spotlight alongside his All-Star teammates.

While depth certainly gives the Thunder an advantage, the league always has been and still is run by star power, and Williams only adds to the Thunder’s arsenal in that respect.