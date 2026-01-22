What Do Insiders Think OKC Thunder’s Biggest Question Is?

All of Oklahoma City’s goals are still more than attainable, and this Thunder team is well positioned to defend its title. The supporting cast is coming on strong, and the MVP is still leading the way — perhaps having his best season yet. Despite the fact that every singular loss feels ruthlessly analyzed and overthought, this team is still right where it needs to be.

After a midseason lull where the media grew concerned about the Thunder, they responded by reminding everyone just how good they are. Since, they’ve won seven of the last eight, including three of the team’s most impressive wins of the season — blowouts against San Antonio, Houston, and Cleveland. Sure, the Thunder will drop a game here and there, but that’s normal for any NBA team — even the elite ones. Oklahoma City has been so dominant that losing a game feels like such an oddity.

In reality, though, this team has a 37-8 record and a massive 6.5 game lead at the top of the Western Conference. Barring a collapse, they’re looking at a third straight year of owning the No. 1 seed. Oklahoma City is also outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game on average.

From the outside looking in, there aren’t any glaring problems. But even contenders have questions surrounding the team. Which begs the question: What do NBA insiders view as Oklahoma City’s biggest question?

In ESPN’s latest article, Anthony Slater gave the answer: Does Jalen Williams get his season on track?

“Bad news for the best team in the league this week: Williams strained his hamstring and will sit out at least two weeks and possibly longer, according to the team,” Slater wrote. “It has been a difficult season for Oklahoma City's co-star. His wrist rehab required a second procedure; he acknowledged the challenges he faced rediscovering his game upon return, and now he's staring at another lengthy absence.

“Without him, the Thunder will continue to rely on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, sturdy depth, and the continued rise of Chet Holmgren, who appears destined to be the second obvious All-Star for the Thunder.”

Williams, one of Oklahoma City’s reigning All-Star’s, has struggled in areas this season, but has adapted in an impressive manner. He’s taking less triples because of his wrist injury that has severely affected his outside shot, but he’s still managing 16.8 points per game on 47% from the floor. And every game is a learning opportunity for him.

The question surrounding Williams and the Thunder shouldn’t necessarily be about his current play — he’s finding ways to manage and he’s still impacting the game at such a high level. Working out the injury and getting back to full strength will just take time. The question should be surrounding the newly sustained hamstring injury, and if it will linger throughout the season.

Oklahoma City’s supporting cast is terrific, and Ajay Mitchell has raised his ceiling tremendously. He’s a great scorer, and can soften the blow for the Thunder in a rotation without Williams. The Thunder should give Williams all the time he needs to recover from his hamstring injury because those are just so tricky to deal with.

If Williams is back, and healthy, down the stretch, Oklahoma City’s questions should be answered.