Marc Davis to officiate Game 1 of Western Conference Finals
The NBA announced that Marc Davis will be the head official for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Davis previously officiated Games 2 and 6 of the Wolves-Nuggets series – games which the Wolves won.
During Game 2, Denver head coach Mike Malone stormed the court to angrily confront Davis over missed calls early in the Wolves' 106-80 win. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray also threw a towel at Davis and a heat pack on the court in that game, he was fined for $75,000 for his actions.
Minnesota also went on to crush Denver by 45-points in Game 6. Davis allowed the Wolves to play suffocating, physical defense throughout both of those games.
According to Basketball-Reference, home teams have a .455 winning percentage in this year's playoffs with Davis as the head official. Davis' crew is averaging 34.4 personal fouls-per-game this postseason.
Minnesota have a +96 point differential this postseason in the three games Davis as officiated. Notably, Davis hasn't officiated a Mavs game since their 96-93 Game 2 win over the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs.
Tip-off for Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Mavs is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Target Center