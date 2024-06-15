Timberwolves host Houston's Jamal Shead, 5 others for draft workout
Inching closer to this year's NBA draft, the Timberwolves hosted six more prospects for a draft workout Saturday. They currently hold the No. 27 and No. 37 picks in the June 26-27 draft.
Jamal Shead, G, Houston
Listed at 6-foot, 200 pounds, Shead was one of the best point guards in college basketball last season, averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He will turn 22 years old in July and could contribute as a backup guard very early in his professional career.
Trey Alexander, G, Creighton
Alexander is a dynamic 6-foot-3 guard who acted as Creighton's primary ball-handler last season. He averaged 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He would fit well into the Wolves system, but there are no guarantees that he will be available when they pick at No. 27.
Izan Almansa, F, G League Ignite
Hailing from Murcia, Spain, Almansas is an intriguing long-term forward prospect. He played in the Overtime Elite (OTE) league before making the jump to the G League last season. If Minnesota wants a developmental player, Almansa could be a good option.
Mouhamad Faye, C, Senegal
Faye is the 99th-ranked prospect in this draft class according to ESPN. Listed at 6-foot-10, he has intriguing long-term potential. He might not be what the Timberwolves' roster needs, but he could be a fun project.
Tolu Smith, F, Mississippi State
After starting his college career at Western Kentucky, Smith had an impressive four-year stretch at Mississippi State. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 15 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season. He will turn 24 in July as one of the older prospects in this draft.
Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga
Watson was the 'glue guy' for Gonzaga for nearly half of a decade, but put together the best season of his college career, averaging 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a senior. He could be a realistic replacement for Kyle Anderson's role with the Timberwolves.