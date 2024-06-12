Six more prospects working out for Timberwolves; total now at 30
Pre-draft work is in full force as the Timberwolves are hosting six more prospects for workouts in Minneapolis Wednesday, bringing the total number of draft-eligible players they have hosted to 30.
June 12 Wolves workouts
Dylan Disu (Texas)
Spencer Jones (Stanford)
Bogoljub Marković (Serbia)
Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)
Cam Spencer (Connecticut)
P.J. Hall (Clemson)
Disu, a 6-foot-9 forward expected to be a second-round pick or go undrafted, scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Texas defeat Penn State and reach the Sweet 16 in March.
What makes him extremely intriguing is that he made 45.6% of his 3s – on 3.6 attempts per game – this past season.
Jones is a 6-7 wing who in his fifth season at Stanford was named to the All-Pac 12 Defensive Team.
Markovic is a 6-foot-11 stretch big who would be a developmental prospect.
Reeves is a 6-foot-6 wing who some believe could be a draft steal. He led Kentucky in scoring last season, and he was one of the best shooters in the country, hitting on 51.2% of his shots, including 44.7% from 3 and 86.3% from the free-throw line.
Spencer, 24, is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who was All-Big East at UConn and also made the Final Four All-Tournament team. He averaged 14.3 points per game and hit on 44% of his 3s.
Hall played center at Clemson and led the Tigers in scoring at 18.3 points per game.
June 9 Wolves workouts (read more)
Branden Carlson (Utah)
Cam Christie (Minnesota)
Nikola Djurisic (Serbia)
Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
Dillon Jones (Weber State)
Tristen Newton (Connecticut)
June 4 Wolves workouts (read more)
Sy Chatman (Buffalo)
Enrique Freeman (Akron)
Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
KJ Simpson (Colorado)
Justin Webster (UNLV)
Moses Wood (Washington)
June 3 Wolves workouts (read more)
Melvin Ajinca (France)
Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
Tristan Enaruna (Cleveland State)
Ajay Mitchell (UC Santa Barbara)
Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
May 9 Wolves workouts (read more)
Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)
Thierry Darlan (G League Ignite)
Aaron Estrada (Alabama)
A.J. Johnson (Illawarra Hawks)
Riley Minix (Morehead State)
Jaylen Wells (Washington State)