Mike Conley questionable ahead of Game 2 against the Mavs
Conley scored just six points in Game 1 Wednesday night
Wolves point guard Mike Conley (right soleus strain) is listed as questionable ahead of Friday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
Conley is averaging 10.8 points and 6.2 assists for the Wolves in 11 games this postseason. He scored just six points and had three assists in 30 minutes Wednesday night against the Mavs.
The 35-year-old guard has missed only one game this postseason, Minnesota's 112-97 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their second-round series.
Minnesota trails the Mavs 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals after losing 108-105 Wednesday night. Game 2 between Dallas and Minnesota takes place Friday night, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. at the Target Center.
