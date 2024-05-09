Anthony Edwards has the mindset 'to be the best that's ever done it' says his former college coach
Anthony Edwards may have said he wants the MJ comps to stop but that doesn't mean he's not trying to live up, or even surpass, those comparisons.
Edwards' former coach at Georgia Tom Crean was a guest with Dan Barreiro on KFAN Wednesday and said that the Wolves guard has the "mindset that he wants to be the best that's ever done it."
"When you've got that kind of true mindset, I don't know if I want to say pass people but let's put it this way - Dwyane Wade, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant these different guys, Kevin Durant, there's a lot of people to look up to and look forward to as you're chasing that," Crean said. "I would put nothing past him when it's all said and done someday."
Edwards was the No. 1recruit in the nation in 2019, deciding to stay at home and go to Georgia despite offers from the likes of Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA and Kansas. In his lone season at Georgia, Edwards led the Bulldogs averaging 19.1 points and 1.3 steals per game. He was named the 2019-20 SEC Rookie of the Year as well as All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman.
Minnesota selected Edwards No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft despite many experts projecting James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball being taken in that spot.
Crean said the Wolves showed plenty of interest with former general manager Scott Layden and head coach Ryan Saunders doing the brunt of the legwork on scouting Edwards. Minnesota, with the first pick, had the inside track on Edwards but were not the only team doing work on the young guard.
"The most important thing to me was going to be the next two years. I would say that to teams," Crean said of Edwards' transition to the NBA. "There's got to be an incredible plan for him over the next two years to build on some of the things he's learned and what it's going to take to be a pro. Not just about his game, but what he was going to need stability wise, accountability wise, maturity, relationships all those things were going to be so huge. I thought that's exactly what Minnesota has done."
On where Ant has grown the most since his college days, Crean points to Edwards' awareness.
"One of the big things is he's not predetermining his shots," said Crean. "When we first got him he was so used to having the ball in his hands and playing slot-to-slot and playing down the middle. There were times we didn't bring the ball screen up because he wouldn't want to attack the ball screen, he'd rather dance with those two guys and take a tough step back. And in his defense he could make some of those. His game had too much predetermination whether he was going to shoot it or not. He's grown out of so much of that. I think some of that is because he understands the space of the floor, he's got an awareness of how big that court is, of how much space he needs."
As with any growing star in any sport there are the calls from the national pundits for stars to go to a bigger city. That talk began before this season tipped off, with national commentators and former players mentioning Edwards would need to get out of Minnesota to get eyeballs.
Those eyeballs found their way to Ant. In the wake of the Wolves' four game sweep of the Suns the NBA announced Edwards was the star with the second most social media views, with LeBron James the only player drawing more worldwide attention.
Crean doesn't think the 'bright lights' are what motivate Ant and that Minnesota fans nervous about an eventual departure shouldn't worry too much.
"He goes on the road the lights are pretty bright. He plays in the Target Center the lights are pretty bright because of who he is and what his teammates are doing, because of who they are and they're accomplishing," said Crean. "When you look at his body of work, growing up the way that he did, growing up in Atlanta, deciding to go to Georgia when he could have gone to so many different schools. He's not wired like that. He's got that new contract that's coming. I just don't think he's wired like that. He's never been wired like that. He's been wired to be his own man."
With the Wolves up 2-0 on the defending champion Nuggets the attention from the national media has only grown, with many proclaiming Minnesota as title favorites.
Crean agrees, saying they "absolutely" are a title threat this season.