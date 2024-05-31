Timberwolves' Tim Connelly says his 'goal' is to stay in Minnesota
Tim Connelly doesn't want to move again.
Speaking to the media the day after a season-ending 124-103 loss to the Mavs, Connelly expressed his desire to stay in Minnesota long term.
"I hope so. Moving wasn't fun," Connelly responded when asked about his future. "I've had a blast here. Feels like we have roots here. Our whole fanbase... it was pretty special. I mean that Denver Game 7 was about as cool of an environment as I've ever seen, not the win, but the amount of T-Wolves fans that made the trip. That's the goal. It's been a great couple years and hopefully we can make it a much longer couple years."
Questions over Connelly's long-term future in Minnesota arose in April after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the 48-year-old has an opt-out in his contract after the season.
"This is obviously someone the Wolves can't afford to lose and the whole NBA is aware that, Tim Connelly, in theory, could be a free agent and leave the Timberwolves," Charania said in an April episode of Run It Back. But they could also rip his deal up and give him a new extension this offseason."
Connelly arrived in Minnesota in the spring of 2022 on a five-year, $40 million contract to become the Wolves' President of Basketball Operations. He had spent the previous 10 seasons helping build the Nuggets roster.
Both the Detroit Pistons and Connelly's hometown Washington Wizards have reportedly been interested in securing his services over the past two seasons, though Detroit recently hired a new president of basketball operations and are no longer looking. Last offseason, Connelly twice refused to definitively shut down rumors of a potential departure for Washington.