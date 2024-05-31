Karl-Anthony Towns wants to stay with Timberwolves next season
After Thursday's season-ending loss, the focus for the Wolves now shifts towards a pivotal offseason and how to build off one of the most successful seasons in franchise history.
Minnesota enters the offseason staring at a massive payroll of around $193 million. The second apron will reportedly be set around $192 million next season. The Wolves front office now has the difficult task of figuring out how to build on a roster that just went to the Western Conference Finals, while under severe constraints due to going over that second apron.
Karl-Anthony Towns has been the most common name in rumored trade talks for years now. With a salary that is about to explode from $36 million to $49 million next season, it's no wonder KAT's name keeps popping up in discussions about possible trades.
In the wake of Thursday's 124-103 blowout loss, Towns said he doesn't have expectations for his future other than that he wants to be in Minnesota.
"I'm confident that I'm going to be here with my brothers and continuing to do what I love here at home. That's the plan," Towns said. "Nothing's ever changed on my side. I love this city. I love this organization. I love this city. I love what its given me in my life and given me and my family. It's been about 20 minutes, I got a lot to decompress. I got a lot to think about but it's never changed, since day one about this organization. The plan is to be here."
Towns said he is not worried about how the ongoing ownership dispute could impact his long-term future in Minnesota.
As for dealing with the constant rumors, Towns said he is only focused on getting better and building off one of the better seasons of his career.
"I think for me with all the noise and stuff, I go into the gym every day and work tremendously hard so I can be the best version of myself," Towns explained. "I think that I took a step in my career this year in my overall game. The work that I put in, I feel its shown itself this season in taking another step. So, I expect nothing less this offseason with taking even another step with the experience of going on this playoff run."
"I can only take care of what I can control," Towns concluded.