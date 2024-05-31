Mavericks knock Timberwolves out of playoffs in blowout fashion in Game 5
You could hear a pin drop at Target Center.
The sold-out crowd in downtown Minneapolis was quiet as a mouse. Kevin Garnett never made an appearance, and neither did the Timberwolves in a 124-103 blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night that ended their season.
The Mavericks advance to face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals with the 4-1 series victory.
Any optimism that the Game 4 victory gave the Timberwolves new life in the series was quickly quieted by Luka Doncic, who drilled a trio of early 3-pointers from Mars — an indication of what was to come for the remainder of the contest. Doncic scored 20 first-quarter points.
The Timberwolves as a team scored just 19 points in the opening frame.
Doncic was a riddle the Timberwolves were unable to solve the entire series. That was only amplified by the stakes of Game 5, and Doncic made it clear from the outset that he was going to close out the series. He knocked down shots from outside, and it didn’t matter if they were contested or coming from as far out as the center-court logo. The Timberwolves never punched back.
Doncic dissected the Timberwolves defense, either finishing in the paint himself or creating looks for his teammates. Largely behind the effort from Doncic, as well as the effort from Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks built an insurmountable 29-point lead by the halftime break.
The Timberwolves shot just 35% from the field and 17% from 3-point range in the opening 24 minutes on their way to a mere 40 points. Doncic and Irving combined to score 44 for the Mavs.
Doncic and Irving each tallied 36 points in masterful close-out performances. Doncic also had 10 rebounds and five assists, while Irving recorded five assists and four boards. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, appeared to be satisfied with not being swept in a lackluster effort.
Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns did each record 28 points and made the shooting numbers look marginally better during a third-quarter push. But the Wolves were only able to cut their deficit to 24 points entering the final frame, not really giving themselves a chance to get back in it.
And while Edwards and Towns did demonstrate some effectiveness offensively, their efforts were completely counted by Irving and Doncic. And not one other Wolves player scored in double figures.
The energy simply wasn’t there. The defensive effort wasn’t there. And the Timberwolves largely no-showed in an elimination game. While it's been a special season from the Wolves, it was a tough ending to stomach with lackluster efforts on both sides of the ball in Game 5.
The end result was the Mavericks claiming the Western Conference title on the Target Center floor.