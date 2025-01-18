Donte DiVincenzo ruled out for second straight game with toe injury
Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Cavaliers with a "left great toe sprain" according to the team. It will be the second straight game he has missed.
January has been DiVincenzo's best month in a Wolves uniform. He has averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 43.0/41.8/82.4 shooting splits in eight games, six of which he started.
DiVincenzo reportedly suffered the injury Wednesday night against the Warriors. After last night's game in New York, it makes sense that the Wolves would take the cautious approach and hold him out in the second game of a back-to-back.
Mike Conley Jr. reclaimed a spot in the starting lineup on Friday night, replacing DiVincenzo. He recorded 13 points and 2 assists in 25 minutes of play, but it also gave rookie Rob Dillingham an opportunity to play 13 minutes in his first game back from injury.
Betting odds favor the Cavaliers by 6.5 points in Saturday night's matchup at the Target Center. Cleveland is currently 34-6, which is the best record in the entire NBA. DiVincenzo's injury is not expected to be serious, but the Timberwolves will have only one day off before traveling to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday.