Donte DiVincenzo ruled out for second straight game with toe injury

The Timberwolves will not have DiVincenzo on Saturday night against Cleveland.

Tony Liebert

Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Jan 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo has been ruled out for Saturday night's game against the Cavaliers with a "left great toe sprain" according to the team. It will be the second straight game he has missed.

January has been DiVincenzo's best month in a Wolves uniform. He has averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 43.0/41.8/82.4 shooting splits in eight games, six of which he started.

DiVincenzo reportedly suffered the injury Wednesday night against the Warriors. After last night's game in New York, it makes sense that the Wolves would take the cautious approach and hold him out in the second game of a back-to-back.

Mike Conley Jr. reclaimed a spot in the starting lineup on Friday night, replacing DiVincenzo. He recorded 13 points and 2 assists in 25 minutes of play, but it also gave rookie Rob Dillingham an opportunity to play 13 minutes in his first game back from injury.

Betting odds favor the Cavaliers by 6.5 points in Saturday night's matchup at the Target Center. Cleveland is currently 34-6, which is the best record in the entire NBA. DiVincenzo's injury is not expected to be serious, but the Timberwolves will have only one day off before traveling to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday.

