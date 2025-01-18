Dillingham's sweary postgame interview shows he's learning from Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards is still only 23 years old, but he's a leader for players like Rob Dillingham. His knowledge is already rubbing off on the Wolves' rookie guard — in some ways more than others.
Dillingham returned to the court for the first time on Friday night, since Dec. 23. He had one of his better games in a relatively uneventful rookie season. He finished with 9 points on 4-6 shooting, with 4 assists and two turnovers in 13 minutes against the Knicks.
"S***, I learn from Ant every day — all these dudes, but Ant mainly. You see it firsthand, if he miss, he miss. He gonna shoot that shit again. It just show you, no matter what happen to you, you gotta keep going," Dillingham told reporters after Friday's win. "That s*** might not go your way every time, but you're never gonna be in that position if you don't even put yourself in that position to f*** up."
Edwards has been fined a total of $285,000 this year for multiple different reasons, but mostly due to profane language in interviews like Dillingham's. Edwards is in the first year of a $244 million contract and he has a reported eight-figure shoe contract with Addidas, so a quarter of a million dollars, is just a drop in the bucket compared to Dillingham's $6.2 million annual salary this season.
In the grand scheme of things, Edwards is unapologetically himself and the profane language is just part of who he is. There are no signs that Dillingham will be fined for his profane language after Friday's game, but it does tell you how much the younger players look up to Edwards.
Dillingham missed nearly one month of the season due to a right ankle sprain, but with veteran guard, Mike Conley Jr. taking a step back in every major statistic this season, an expanded role for him could be what Minnesota needs to unlock its full potential in the backcourt. The Wolves rookie guard needs to continue to soak up everything he can from Edwards.
Related: Julius Randle criticized for leaving court before final buzzer against Warriors