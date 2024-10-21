5 bold predictions for the 2024-25 Minnesota Timberwolves
It was right about this time last year when we issued our five bold predictions for the 2023-24 Timberwolves. What did we predict? We said the Wolves would be the No. 1 seed in the West and a top-five defensive team; Naz Reid would win the Sixth Man of the Year award; Karl-Anthony Towns would be traded after the season; and the Wolves would beat the Bucks in the NBA Finals.
Not bad, really. Minnesota wound up being the No. 3 seed in the West, just one game from the top spot. They were the best defensive team in the NBA, Naz Reid won the Sixth Man award, KAT was traded after the season and they lost in the conference finals.
What are we predicting for 2024-25? Here we go...
1. Anthony Edwards leads the NBA in scoring
Last season, Edwards finished tied for 11th in scoring at 25.9 points per game. His average is going to balloon in 2024-25 now that Karl-Anthony Towns is with the Knicks. Towns was second on the team last season with 15.3 shots per game and Naz Reid was third at 10.8. Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and Reid will take a ton of shots this season and Jaden McDaniels will see a boost, too, but Edwards is likely going to be launching more attempts than anyone in the league.
Want evidence? Look no further than the three preseason games Edwards played in. He shot eight 3-pointers against the 76ers, 13 against the Knicks and 16 versus the Bulls. Edwards is going to be gunning all game, every game — and he'll average more than 30 points.
2. Timberwolves finish with a top-three scoring offense
Minnesota was not a great offensive team last year, which was fairly shocking considering head coach Chris Finch is known around the league as an offensive guru. When Edwards or KAT weren't on the floor, the Wolves simply struggled to generate offense. That's going to change this season with the deepest roster in the league.
If we assume that Edwards, McDaniels and Reid improve with experience (Edwards is 23, McDaniels is 24 and Reid is 25), we can comfortably believe they'll become more efficient scorers. And what the Wolves lose from KAT in scoring they make up for with DiVincenzo's ability to shoot and score all over the floor while also opening up the offense for everyone else. And often lost in the discussion about the 2024-25 Timberwolves is Randle, whose scoring ability should be maximized in Finch's offense.
It's going to take 120 points per game to lead the NBA in scoring, and we see Minnesota raising its game from 113 points per game last season to something closer to 120 this season.
3. Timberwolves repeat as the No. 1 defense in the NBA
Edwards is a dawg. McDaniels is a dawg. Rudy Gobert is a dawg. DiVincenzo is a dawg. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a dawg. Mike Conley is capable and has solid length at the point guard position. Julius Randle is likely a better defensive fit in Minnesota than Towns. There's just no way the 2024-25 Timberwolves aren't as good or better on the defensive end than last season's team.
We like to think of it in the context of a moment in a game where a stop is a must. In such a scenario, Minnesota can roll out a lineup featuring DiVincenzo, Edwards, Alexander-Walker, McDaniels and Gobert. That's five shutdown defenders. If they need to be bigger, they can simply swap Alexander-Walker for Randle. It's ferocious and will cause problems for the opposition.
4. Timberwolves claim the No. 1 seed in the playoffs
It was a dogfight with the Thunder and Nuggets until the bitter end last season. We know the Wolves and Thunder got better in the offseason and that Tyus Jones should elevate the Suns to a dangerous level. Let's assume those top three spots are locked up (these are, after all, bold predictions). After that, we think the Nuggets will slide back a little bit and enter what should be a jumbled mess in the middle featuring the Mavericks, Kings, Grizzlies and Pelicans. Then we have the likes of the Lakers, Warriors, Rockets and Spurs contending on the back end.
5. Timberwolves beat the 76ers in the Finals
Obviously, with a top-three offense and the No. 1 defense, the Wolves will be a tough out in the playoffs. Clearly, we've got them advancing to the NBA Finals. Now who they will face is the big question and we're going with the 76ers by a hair over the Celtics and Knicks.
Philly is good no matter how annoyed people are that they are openly planning to limit the number of back-to-backs Joel Embiid and Paul George play in. Tyrese Maxey is an elite point guard and Caleb Martin gives them a tremendous two-way wing in the starting lineup. They have great experience off the bench with Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre and Andre Drummond, and rookie Jared McCain might become a high-end shooter.
There's no doubt that the Wolves and 76ers will need seven games to settle things, and when it's all said and done there will be confetti falling on the Timberwolves as they raise the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at center court of Target Center.