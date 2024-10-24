Timberwolves officially unveil 2024 NBA Cup court design
The Timberwolves have unveiled their special court design for the 2024 edition of the NBA Cup. Like last year, the court will be used specifically for the in-season tournament.
Minnesota's court features the team's "aurora green" as the main color of the playing surface, replacing the two-tone blue from last season. Gone is the line down the middle of the court from last year, replaced this season by three circles emanating from center court. A tree line is also shaded into the court with the NBA Cup trophy at center court and in the free throw lanes on both sides of the court.
While the league wanted NBA Cup courts to be more "subdued" after the criticisms from last year's designs, it's fair to say, based on color alone, the Wolves' new design went the opposite direction.
The Wolves begin group play of the NBA Cup on Nov. 12 at Portland, followed by a game Nov. 15 at Sacramento. They'll play home games Nov. 26 against Houston and Nov. 29 versus the Clippers.
Single-elimination quarterfinals for eight teams that advance in the tournament will happen Dec. 10-11. The championship game is set for Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.