Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson listed as Questionable for Game 3
Three Nuggets might not give it a go for Game 3 vs. the Timberwolves.
The Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray (left calf strain), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right abdominal contusion) and Reggie Jackson (left calf contusion) as questionable for Game 3 vs. the Timberwolves.
Murray, who was fined $100,000 for his antics in Game 2, shot 3-of-18 from the field and scored a postseason-low eight points in Monday's 106-80 blowout loss to the Wolves.
Caldwell-Pope has struggled this series, averaging only five points, and Jackson is averaging four per contest. All three players have played in all seven games this postseason, so there is no telling how serious the injuries are that they're dealing with.
Game 3 tips off in Minneapolis around 8:40 p.m. CT Friday.
