Jamal Murray's elbow could be a big deal in Game 7 between Wolves and Nuggets
Jamal Murray's calf was a concern in Games 1 and 2 and his elbow is now going to be a major storyline ahead of Game 7 between Denver and Minnesota on Sunday.
Murray, who shot 4-of-18 and finished with 10 points in Game 6 Thursday night, had his right arm wrapped in ice and he kept it covered with a sweatshirt during his postgame press conference after Minnesota obliterated the defending champs 115-70.
Asked if his struggles on the offensive end was related to Anthony Edwards' defense, Murray said his elbow was the bigger issue.
"It was more about my elbow at that point. Even some passes, my arm...," Murray began before trailing off, then gathering his thoughts and crediting Edwards for his offensive performance.
"It was more offensively for [Edwards]. it wasn't him guarding me. He was scoring on the other end and scoring at a great rate. On top of that, Mike Conley, (Jaden) McDaniels had a great game. Everybody on their team just brought their game today and we weren't able to defend them and keep them out of our paint or get them off the line. We just gotta better."
Asked if he's worried about his elbow affecting him in Game 7, Murray didn't give much of an answer.
"We got two days off. It's all behind us now. I just gotta get ready and be able to be better for Sunday," Murray said. "Yeah, we just gotta be better for Sunday."
Minnesota blew Denver's doors off in Game 2 before Murray and the Nuggets got three days of rest to prepare for Game 3 in Minneapolis. Murray had more bounce to his step in Games 3 and 4 and Denver dominate both games and then took a 3-2 series lead with a win in Game 5, only to get their doors blown off again in Game 7.
"Speaking from experience, Game 6, it's always the hard," Murray said. "That team is gearing up to not get eliminated, they bring their right energy and they came to play today. Just like how they punked us in Game 2, we punked them in Games 3 and 4 and they punked us again in Game 6. All that's behind us and it just comes down to one game."