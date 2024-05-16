Game 6 in Minnesota: Jamal Murray, Marc Davis meet for first time since outburst
There's only one game in the NBA Thursday and it will feature the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals – and there is potential for fireworks as crew chief Marc Davis and point guard Jamal Murray meet for the first time since Murray had multiple outbursts towards Davis in Game 2.
Davis was the official standing on the baseline during the second quarter of Game 2 when Murray first threw a towel in the direction of Davis, and minutes later chucked a heating pack in Davis' direction. The towel landed behind the veteran official but the heating pack slid onto the floor while players were battling near the basket in live game action.
Murray wasn't penalized during the game because the officials didn't know who threw the objects, but he was fined $75,000 after the fact when television cameras clearly identified Murray as the person sitting at the end of the Denver bench who lobbed the objects.
Murray, who avoided a suspension for the unprecedented outburst, declined to comment in detail about his frustrations, brushing off questions from reporters a day after Minnesota blew out Denver in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead. Murray then helped Denver beat Minnesota in Game 3 and the Nuggets have since won Games 4 and 5 to put the Wolves on the brink of elimination.
Officials joining Davis will be James Williams, Tyler Ford and Brent Barnaky. Davis is the only member of the officiating crew for Game 6 that reffed Game 2, so it's unclear if the Timberwolves will be allowed to play with as much physicality as they did when they smothered Denver and held them to 80 points in the second game of the series.
If Minnesota avoids elimination Thursday night, Game 7 will be in Denver on Sunday.