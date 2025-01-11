Karl-Anthony Towns and his father were 'near tears' after Knicks-Timberwolves trade
The Timberwolves' blockbuster trade with the Knicks before the 2024-25 season sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and it nearly brought Karl-Anthony Towns and his father to tears.
ESPN personality Michael Wilbon spoke with Towns and his father following the trade and KAT told him that his mother dreamt of seeing her son play for the New York Knicks. As a native of Edison, N.J., playing for a historic franchise like the Knicks always seemed like a special opportunity for the Towns family.
Wilbon continued saying that he spoke with KAT and his father before a regular season game this year and both men were incredibly emotional about the opportunity to represent the Knicks organization.
"This is before a regular season game. This is at 5:30 in the afternoon before a 7 o'clock tip-off. They were both in or near tears," Wilbon said. "Talking about the emotion of getting to play there, not knowing that some people stray from that pressure. Karl knew there was going to be pressure. There is pressure, there will be added pressure. He was so grateful."
Towns is flourishing on the Knicks this season, averaging 25.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 55.2/45.0/83.6 shooting splits. It is arguably the best statistical season of his 10-year NBA career.
Towns adopted Minneapolis as his home, but the trade to New York has essentially provided him with a homecoming back to the Northeast. The trade was a major shock to nearly everyone involved and fans of both teams, but KAT has fully embraced New York and it has paid off.