Timberwolves release encouraging injury report ahead of Tuesday's game

After being banged up over the past week or so, the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jazz is an encouraging one.

Naz Reid, who left Saturday's loss in San Antonio with a shoulder injury after just five minutes, is listed as questionable to play against Utah due to left shoulder soreness. That clearly seems to indicate that he avoided any sort of significant injury and won't be out long, even if he doesn't play on Tuesday.

Rudy Gobert, who didn't play on Saturday because of a hip issue, is off the injury report entirely and will play against the team where he spent the first nine years of his career. That's significant for Minnesota, considering how valuable Gobert has been on the defensive end this season. The Wolves have been miles better defensively with Gobert on the floor compared to when he's off of it, which is one of the driving arguments behind his DPOY case.

And if there was any doubt, Anthony Edwards is also off the injury report after missing a couple games last week due to right foot injury maintenance. He'll look to carry over the momentum from his 55-point game against the Spurs, and the Timberwolves' superstar might have some extra motivation after being snubbed as an All-Star starter on Monday.

The only players already ruled out for Tuesday's game are Terrence Shannon Jr. (left foot) and Rocco Zikarsky (two-way contract).

Reid has played in 43 games this season and is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from three on just over six attempts per contest. He's once again in the mix for sixth man of the year in the NBA.

If Reid doesn't play, we'll almost certainly see another big chunk of minutes for Wolves rookie center Joan Beringer, who has impressed in the two recent games that Gobert has missed (one due to suspension, the other due to injury). If Reid does play, Beringer likely won't have a major role off the bench.

It's an 8 p.m. CT game on Tuesday for the Wolves (27-16) in Salt Lake City against the Jazz (14-29). Utah will be on the second half of a back-to-back after losing to the Spurs on Monday. Leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (illness) did not play in that game. Breakout third-year guard Keyonte George scored 30 points in the Utah loss.

