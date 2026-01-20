Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves lost a thrilling game on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs, and the star guard poured in 55 points (!!) in that matchup.

Now, the Wolves hit the road on Tuesday for a favorable matchup with the tanking Utah Jazz, who are coming off a loss on Monday night against the Spurs. Utah has dropped four games in a row, and it’s been without Lauri Markkanen (illness) for each of the last four games.

Markkanen’s status is up in the air for this matchup, and the Jazz may hold him out longer than necessary as they aim to keep their top-eight protected draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are a top-four team in the West so far this season and are looking to build on that as road favorites.

The Wolves are just 6-8 against the spread as road favorites this season, but can they cover against the worst defense in the NBA?

Here’s an examination of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this battle between two Western Conference squads.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Timberwolves -12.5 (-105)

Jazz +12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -575

Jazz: +425

Total

244.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Timberwolves vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Timberwolves record: 27-16

Jazz record: 14-29

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Naz Reid – questionable

Terrence Shannon Jr. – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Jazz Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Anthony Edwards 4+ 3-Pointers (-107)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Edwards is a great prop target against the Utah Jazz:

It’s hard to find a better matchup for Minnesota star Anthony Edwards on Tuesday night, as the All-Star guard takes on a Utah Jazz team that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, opponent points per game and opponent 3-pointers made per game.

Oh, and the Jazz are 29th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.

With Utah on the second night of a back-to-back, Edwards and the Timberwolves should have a field day, especially from beyond the arc.

This season, Edwards is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers on 8.4 attempts per game, shooting an impressive 41.8 percent from deep. He’s made at least four shots from beyond the arc in five of his seven games this month, including a 9-for-16 showing from deep against San Antonio on Saturday.

I love this prop for Edwards against the worst 3-point defense in the NBA.

Timberwolves vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

This season, the Jazz have been one of the most profitable first quarter OVER teams in the league, going 28-15 to the OVER in 43 games.

While Utah’s game-long totals have not been nearly as consistent, the Jazz are scoring over 29 points per game in the first quarter while giving up 33.2 points per game – the most in the NBA.

Minnesota is averaging over 29 points per game in the opening quarter this season, and it should be able to get off to a fast start against a Jazz team that ranks dead last in the league in defensive rating.

The Wolves are also right around .500 in first quarter OVERs, going 20-21-2 in the 2025-26 campaign.

Pick: First Quarter OVER 59.5 Points (-118 at DraftKings)

