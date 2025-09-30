Naz Reid's headband, DiVincenzo's toe, Minnesota cold highlight Wolves media day
As a surprise to nobody, Anthony Edwards stole the show at the Timberwolves' annual media day, but there was still plenty of news and notes from the rest of the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Donte DiVincenzo '110% healthy'
DiVincenzo was originally scheduled to play in EuroBasket this summer with the Italian national team, but those plans did not come to fruition after a toe injury flare-up. He was expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, and he confirmed that Monday by saying he's "110 percent' healthy and ready to go for training camp.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Timberwolves On SI newsletter
Naz Reid debuts headband
Reid said the "brotherhood" he has built with the rest of the Timberwolves' roster helped him get through the tragic loss of his sister this offseason. He was in good spirits during Monday's media day, and he also confirmed that he will be a headband guy this season.
Jaylen Clark has the quote of the day
This season will only be Clark's third with the Timberwolves franchise, but he has fully embraced Minnesota. He gave a message about wanting to be the team nobody wants to face, and it couldn't fit the Wolves' personality as a team any better.
"It's cold as hell here. Plenty of people would rather be in Miami than be here when they come to play. Just embrace the fact that you know people are trying to get out of here as quick as possible," Clark said. "Just being the people nobody wants to go play against."
Continunity
This time last year, we were only a few days away from Minnesota trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and DiVincenzo. There was a different vibe at this year's media day, with a common message about continuity and chemistry. The core players on this year's team know their role, and they know what they need to do in order to have Minnesota competing at the highest level.
Edwards sounded like a veteran, while Reid and Jaden McDaniels talked about the chemistry all three players have built together.
The biggest question this team faces is whether Mike Conley Jr. is still the answer at point guard, or if it's time to hand the keys over to Rob Dillingham. Ultimately, it sounded like a team that knows what they can do this season.