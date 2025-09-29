Anthony Edwards' best quotes from 2025 Timberwolves media day
The Timberwolves held their annual media day at Target Center on Monday. Tim Connelly, Chris Finch, and basically every player on the roster sat down and spoke to the gathered members of the press about the offseason and the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
And of course, no one drew more attention or entertained quite like Anthony Edwards, who is the face of the franchise and one of the brightest young stars in the NBA.
"Wassup wit y'all good people, man?" he said as he took a seat in front of the microphone and cameras.
We've put together some of the best media day quotes from Edwards, who has become known for his off-the-court personality almost as much as his limitless talent on the court.
On why his bond with Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid is so strong:
"Because we all got three different personalities. Jaden is super quiet. Naz is quiet but he outgoing around the right people. And me, I just don't care who I'm around, I'ma be myself no matter what. And I think we all just click, and we got a special bond."
On young players who he thinks will surprise:
"I think the surprise of everybody is gon' be the two rookies that we just drafted (centers Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky). Those two guys are pretty damn good."
On what he has to do to reach an MVP level:
"We gotta win. I think all MVPs win at a high level. Average a whole bunch of points. Yeah, I think that's the main recipe. Win and average a whole bunch of points."
On what it'll take for him to reach another level defensively:
"It's gon' be tough, but I'll try. It's gon' take me to be in tip-top shape, man. I been working pretty hard, so it shouldn't be that hard this year."
On what he's learned from Michael Jordan:
"I think the best tip that he's gave me is most people lean on people in the post with they ass, and he do it with the top part of his back. I think I learned that from him."
On how he plans to stay locked in against lower-level opponents this year:
"Try to get a career high in points. I think that's how I'ma try to do it. Cause I usually approach it like 'Ah, I'ma let my teammates get they s*** off.' Instead, I'm just gon' go for a career high. I think that's how I'ma stay engaged."
On what his go-to move in crunch time will be:
"I can't tell you. You'll see."