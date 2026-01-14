Timberwolves obliterate Bucks without Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert

The Timberwolves were without Anthony Edwards due to a foot injury and Rudy Gobert due to a one-game suspension on Tuesday night against the Bucks. They're leaving Milwaukee with a dominant 139-106 win

Minnesota rolled with Mike Conley Jr., Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Naz Reid in the starting lineup. They jumped out to an early 38-20 first-quarter lead, and never looked back.

JUst having his way. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/qOWwV6YENE — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 14, 2026

Randle had a huge first half with 24 points, which led to a commanding 76-45 halftime lead. He wound up finishing with a game-high 29 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on 12 of 18 shooting from the field, and 4 of 7 from three-point range.

Edwards and Gobert's absence helped Minnesota get an extended look at some of its bench pieces. First-round rookie Joan Beringer played a career-high 29 minutes. He finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists on 6 of 7 shooting. He gave Wolves' fans plenty of reason to be excited about his future.

Bones Hyland also finished with a season-high 23 points off the bench. He continues to look like a steal on a league-minimum contract for Tim Connelly and Minnesota's front office. DiVincenzo, McDaniels and Reid all finished in double-figures, as the Wolves cruised to an easy 139-106 win.

It was notable that second-year guard Rob Dillingham played only eight minutes in Tuesday's game, despite being down two starters. Minnesota shot 60% from the field as a team, and 51% from three. There probably weren't many teams that could've slowed them down.

After Tuesday's win, the Timberwolves are 27-14 on the season. They will have Wednesday and Thursday off before playing the Rockets on Friday night in Houston. Edwards will get two days of rest, and Gobert is expected to be back. That game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT, and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

