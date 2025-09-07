Toraya Reid, the sister of Timberwolves star Naz Reid, killed in New Jersey homicide
- Toraya Reid, the 28-year-old sister of Naz Reid, was fatally shot in New Jersey on Saturday.
- The person charged with her murder has been identified as a man she was dating.
- Toraya and Naz's sister referred to the alleged killer as a "coward."
The victim of a September 6 homicide in New Jersey has been identified as 28-year-old Toraya Reid, the sister of Minnesota Timberwolves star Naz Reid.
According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Toraya Reid was fatally shot Saturday morning at the Paragon Apartment complex in Jackson Township. A 29-year-old man, identified Shaquille Green, has been charged with murder and multiple weapons violations. Authorities say Green and Reid were dating.
According to the charges, police were called to the apartment complext around 11 a.m., arriving at the scene to find Reid unresponsive, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was found "laying near the exit of the apartment complex," the charges state.
Green was spotted "running on North New Prospect Road" and he was taken into custody without incident. Green is now being held on the murder charge.
"A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Jackson Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, identified Green – who has been in a dating relationship with Ms. Reid – as the individual responsible for her death," the prosecutor's office said.
In a 2023 interview with MSP Magazine, Naz Reid commented on being the middle child and having two sissters. "Toraya and Jakahya," the 26-year-old Timberwolves star said. "My older sister is super protective, she treats us like she's our parent."
Messages offering condolences have poured into Facebook posts from Toraya, Naz and Jakahya's mother, Anashia Reid Smith, while Jakahya referred to the alleged killer as a "coward" on Facebook, saying she prays his loved ones never have to "experience this type of pain."
"My sister has a name," Jakahya said in another post. "She is not just some girl, She’s not just the [NBA superstar] sister. She has a name and that is Toraya Reid. Respect her (expletive) or don’t mention her at all."
Naz Reid grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey and attended Roselle Catholic High School.
The tragedy strikes the Reid family just weeks before the 2025-26 NBA season is set to begin. The Timberwolves begin training camp on September 29, with Reid entering his seventh season with the franchise that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has since blossomed into a starting-caliber player who serves as Minnesota's sixth man.
Earlier this summer, Reid signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Timberwolves.
If you know anyone who is affected by domestic violence, you can find more information on services available here, via the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. You can also call the Day One Crisis Hotline at 1-866-223-1111.