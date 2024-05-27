Timberwolves face 3-0 series deficit after crushing Game 3 loss to Mavericks
The Timberwolves have been in position to come out with a win in each of the first three games of the Western Conference finals. But on each occasion, they've faltered in the waning minutes.
That was the case once again in Game 3 as Kyrie Irving hit a big-time fadeaway jumper that gave the Dallas Mavericks a six-point lead with 1 minute, 7 seconds remaining.
If that didn't ice the game, Daniel Gafford's dunk shortly after did. The Mavericks were simply better once again down the stretch in a 116-107 victory over the Wolves Sunday night in Dallas.
The Timberwolves were outscored 12-3 over the final 3 minutes, 38 seconds.
The Wolves are now facing a 3-0 series deficit and are one game away from elimination.
Game 4 is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Dallas.
Irving scored 14 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as he did what he's done so well throughout his career — played the part of a closer. Luka Doncic scored seven of his 33 points in the final frame, and he was a problem for the Timberwolves all night long despite being a gametime decision due to a right knee sprain that had him listed on the injury report as questionable for the contest.
Anthony Edwards vowed to be more aggressive in Game 3 Sunday night, and he made good on that promise. Edwards made 11 of his 24 shots and tallied 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, clearly making an effort to get downhill and to the rim — which was certainly effective.
Edwards spearheaded a Timberwolves comeback as they trailed by as many as 12 points during the second quarter. He scored eight straight Timberwolves points during the third quarter, including a highlight-reel dunk that briefly stunned the sold-out American Airlines Center crowd.
The Timberwolves took a 79-77 lead during the third quarter after Naz Reid got free for a layup, their first lead since the opening minutes of the first quarter when they led 5-3.
It was a neck-and-neck game from then on. The Timberwolves held multiple leads during the fourth quarter, including a 104-102 advantage with 5 minutes, 5 seconds remaining.
Doncic hit a jumper with 2 minutes, 16 seconds remaining that gave Dallas a 109-105 lead. Edwards missed a shot on the other end, and then the Timberwolves and Mavericks traded turnovers before Karl-Anthony Towns missed a 3, setting the stage for Irving's jumper that essentially iced it.
Gafford only made the lead more insurmountable when he threw down a dunk and drew a foul before hitting the ensuing free throw to put the Mavs up 114-105 with 34 seconds remaining in the contest.
That all came after the Mavericks lost rookie big man Dereck Lively II during the second quarter in a scary scene. Lively took a knee to the back of the head from Towns when he fell to the floor as Towns was attempting to grab a defensive rebound. Lively was down for a while before being helped off.
Lively was first listed as questionable due to a neck strain, but was later ruled out for the game.
That left the Mavericks short a big man, which resulted in Dwight Powell seeing some minutes.
The Wolves gave Edwards somewhat of a breather on the defensive end by matching up Mike Conley against Irving to start the game. Conley did an admirable job on Irving before he exploded during the fourth quarter. Conley also put together a nice game offensively with 16 points and four assists.
The Timberwolves looked sluggish out of the gates and again struggled to find a rhythm offensively as they fell behind by as many as 12 during the second quarter.
But the Wolves found their way back into the game during the third quarter as Edwards put up a run, scoring eight straight Minnesota points, including the highlight-reel dunk.
But in the end, Irving's shot sealed the deal and put the Timberwolves in a brutal position facing a 3-0 series deficit. No team has ever come back from such a hole in NBA history.