Watch: Wolves' Alex Rodriguez wins a student $10K with half-court shot
Alex Rodriguez can't stop winning. Two weeks after the arbitration ruling that set the stage for him and Marc Lore to become majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx franchises, Rodriguez was part of a cool moment at Bucknell University on Sunday afternoon.
At halftime of Bucknell's game against Army, A-Rod got the chance to shoot a half-court shot and win $10,000 for a student with a make. He casually banked it in and then went to celebrate with the student section.
Why was Rodriguez at Bucknell, a small Patriot League school in Lewisburg, PA? Because that's where Lore went to school as an undergraduate in the early 1990s.
Once the NBA's board of governors approves, Rodriguez and Lore will take over for Glen Taylor as the majority owners of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
